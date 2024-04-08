Significantly losing weight, Gabe Newell has created a company to develop neuro-interventions called Starfish

It seems that Valve CEO Gabe Newell is now interested in the new project. On the website of Starfish, a company that develops neural interfaces, in the «Our team» among others, you can also find a photo of Gabe Newell. He is listed as a co-founder of the company.

It is worth noting that Gabe Newell has not been active in the recent past. The last time he appeared in front of the cameras was over a year ago during the filming of a documentary about Half-Life. However, the head of Valve did not appear at the opening of the annual Dota 2 tournament The International 2023, as many expected. And now, after a long break, we can see not him, but a new photo that demonstrates significant differences from the previous image of Grandpa Gaben.

A new photo of Gabe Newell shows that the Valve executive has lost a lot of weight compared to his previous photos. He has also changed his hairstyle – now his hair is much shorter. His beard also looks a bit smaller. Moreover, in the new photo, Newell looks younger than in previous pictures – his face has smoother skin with fewer wrinkles. So, working on a new project has done him good.

Nevertheless, Gabe Newell’s expression in the new photo is somewhat reminiscent of Harold hiding his pain.

Not much is currently known about the activities of the new Starfish company. It is working on a project that «improves the way we interact with the world». Currently, only a few people are involved, and the company is looking for new specialists.