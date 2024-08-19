Silent Hill 2 Remake: new story trailer and half an hour of gameplay

The Games section is published with the support of ?

A double dose of Silent Hill 2 remake in one day.

Today, VGC YouTube channel released a video with 27 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay of the horror remake Silent Hill 2. At the same time, Konami presented the official story trailer.

Recently, Konami held a private presentation of Silent Hill 2 remake for representatives of leading gaming publications. Journalists from Eurogamer, IGN, and VGC were able to play the initial part of the game — from the very start to the first encounter with Pyramidhead.

Gameplay video

Bloober Team Bloober Team is a Polish video game development studio founded in 2008 in Krakow. It specializes in creating psychological horror games. The studio has gained popularity for games such as Layers of Fear (2016), Observer (2017), Blair Witch (2019), and The Medium (2021). Their projects are characterized by atmospheric graphics and complex plots. have expanded the game world of Silent Hill 2. Now players will be able to explore locations and buildings that were previously inaccessible. In addition, the team has added new areas to the game, which will expand the gaming experience.

The combat system has undergone significant changes. The developers have introduced the ability to dodge monster attacks, aim and use other tactics.

Story trailer

The Silent Hill 2 remake is based on the Unreal Engine 5. In October 2022, Bloober Team announced preliminary system requirements for the PC version of the game. According to them, the NVIDIA RTX 2080 graphics card will be able to run the game at 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 30 frames per second. However, these requirements may change before the game is released.

Konami plans to release Silent Hill 2 remake on October 8 on PC (Steam) і PS5.

Source: Dsogaming, Videogameschronicle, Eurogamer

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.