Silent Hill 2 remake page on Wikipedia blocked after fans try to rewrite critics’ positive reviews

Ihor Panchenko

Wikipedia was forced to block Silent Hill 2 Remake page after being repeatedly «vandalized» by editors who refuse to acknowledge that the re-release of Konami’s cult horror game received rave reviews from critics this week.

The page of the Silent Hill 2 remake is blocked for editing

Blatant lies about the game’s Metacritic score and reviews, including one edit claiming that the game «received the worst possible reviews», led to the page being placed in a semi-protected state. This makes it impossible for unregistered users to make changes and spread unfounded claims. For example, one of them claimed that Eurogamer gave the game 0 out of 5 stars, when in fact it received the highest rating.

It is not known what exactly prompted these edits. Some speculate that it has to do with the discourse around «progression» game play due to changes in the characters’ facial features and clothing. Others believe that the reason may be the fans’ disappointment with the fact that Silent Hill 2 was remade by Bloober Team, or the fact that the game was re-released.

Although a little time has passed since the release, and only buyers of the extended edition with early access have access to the game (which may lead to biased positive reviews), Silent Hill 2 Remake already has a status of «extremely favorable» among user reviews in Steam.

Source: Eurogamer

