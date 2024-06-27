«Slow Horses» from Apple TV+ — first look at the sequel to the spy series with Gary Oldman (premieres September 4)

Apple TV+ published the first images of the fourth season of «Slow Horses» and shared the premiere date.

The fourth season adapts the fourth novel of the «Slough House» series by Mick Herron.

Gary Oldman reprises his role as the leader of the «Slough House» spy department, Jackson Lamb, and the series also features the return of Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chang, Aimee-Fiona Edwards, Cudiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce. The newcomers include Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis.

The fourth season is directed by Adam Randall («I See You»).

According to the synopsis, the fourth season opens with an unexpected bombing that blows up personal secrets, shaking the already unstable foundations of Slough House».

The fourth season of «Slow Horses» will debut on Apple TV+ on September 4 with two episodes — new ones will be released every Wednesday through October.