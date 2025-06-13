«Snow White» with Rachel Zegler tops Disney+ streaming after failure in theaters

The remake of «Snow White» starring Rachel Zegler unexpectedly became a hit on the Disney+ streaming platform. The movie is one of Disney’s biggest financial failures in recent years.

On June 11, «Snow White» made its debut on Disney+, and immediately «hit the charts in 12 countries. The movie somehow managed to take the top spot among the most popular movies on the service, as well as a number of others. For example, according to FlixPatrol«Snow White» was on the fourth place in the streaming charts the day after the premiere. On JustWatch, the remake is now the third most popular in the US, behind only «Love and Mercy» (2014) and the sequel «The Auditor 2», which is streaming on Prime Video.

Most likely, the unexpected success online was due to the family nature of the movie and the good timing of its launch. Perhaps the remake partially aroused interest against the background of the animated hit «Lilo and Stitch», which is also trending now streaming.

The positive dynamics is surprising, as the production of the movie cost the company about $400 million, but It grossed only $205 million at the box office. Rachel Zegler (Snow White) played the main role, Gal Gadot (The Evil Queen) and Andrew Burnup, who played the role of the new character — Jonathan. And it was Rachel Zegler who was massively loved by the audience, and many devastating memes were created online.

Some of the fans I was annoyed by the choice of an actress of Latin American origin and her acting skills. Although, before the premiere, Seegler herself «added fire» to the situation when she called the 1937 original «outdated» and the relationship between Snow White and Prince Charming — «very strange». Another reason for the hate was her political statements related to the Israeli-Palestinian war. This caused controversy, especially because of her collaboration with Gal Gadot, who has a pro-Israeli position.

There was a separate wave of criticism about the appearance of the seven dwarves, who in the remake became «magical creatures», and Disney no longer calls them dwarves. These changes only fueled the discussion around the movie even before its release.

Despite low ratings from critics — 48% on Rotten Tomatoes і 1.6 rating on IMDb — the audience was more lenient. The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 74%, and on Verified Audience — 71%. Some users praised the songs and the overall atmosphere of the movie. As you can see, the remake of «Snow White» failed in theaters, but it was received much more warmly on home screens.

Source: Screen Rant