Gal Gadot makes her debut as the evil queen in the trailer for «Snow White»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Disney has presented a trailer for the new adaptation of the fairy tale «Snow White». Rachel Zegler will play the girl who lived with seven dwarves, and Gal Gadot will play the main villain.

Both lead actresses attended D23 and gave speeches.

«It was the honor of a lifetime. I think for any little girl to put on a Disney princess dress and be one for even a day, let alone six months… it’s just an incredible experience and I can’t wait to share it with all of you,» said Zegler. «It’s been a lot of fun to do something that’s completely different from anything I’ve done before. It’s seductive, it’s evil, it’s magical. We had to sing all these different songs. It was incredible,— said Gadot.

«Snow White», directed by Mark Webb, is a reimagining of the original 1937 animated film. The original centers on a young Snow White who escaped from the castle after her stepmother, the Wicked Queen, ordered the Huntsman to kill her out of jealousy of her beauty. This did not happen — Snow White escaped to the hut of the seven dwarves.

In the remake, Ansu Kabia plays the Hunter, Andrew Burnup plays a new character, Jonathan. Along with the songs from the original cartoon, there will be new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Rachel Zegler was told that Snow White Zegler will not be saved by a prince:

«Snow White will not dream of true love. She dreams of being the leader she can be, the leader her late father said she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and loyal. So it’s really an incredible story that young people can see themselves in,»” Zeghler shared her insight.

«Snow White» will be released in cinemas on March 21, 2025.

Sources: Variety, Kinomania

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.