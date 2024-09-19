Solana’s second crypto phone — Seeker: AI agent development, soulbound tokens, and web3 app store

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Solana A blockchain platform that uses the proof-of-stake mechanism to ensure the functionality of smart contracts. Solana was launched in 2020 by Solana Labs, which was founded in 2018 by Anatoliy Yakovenko and Raj Gokal. has introduced a new model of its web3 web3 is the idea of a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on the blockchain, incorporating concepts such as decentralization and token-based economy. of a smartphone called Seeker. Previously, the crypto phone was presented at the Token 2049 conference in Singapore. Later, the announcement was made on the official pages of Solana Mobile.

Compared to the previous Saga smartphoneSeeker has a more powerful battery, a better camera, and a slightly different design.

Solana Seeker: what’s new?

After the sales problems of the first crypto phone Saga, which was saved only thanks to airdrops, Seeker became Solana’s second big bet on the crypto-oriented device market. More than 100 thousand pre-orders for Seeker have already helped the company secure more favorable deals in the supply chain and continue working on the new model.

Seeker smartphones will be delivered in 2025. Currently, the device is priced at $450 (until September 21), and then — $500. For comparison, Saga was sold with a $1000 price tag, which was later reduced to $599.

No details about Solana Seeker hardware are available yet.

Seeker offers unique features: it is equipped with a special crypto wallet integrated with the Seed Vault system for storing keys. This will allow users to conduct cryptocurrency transactions faster and more conveniently.

In addition, one of the advantages of Seeker will be an updated decentralized application store (dApps). It will allow developers to create their own applications without having to pay high fees. Seeker also promises improved navigation and app search. Users will be able to track their airdrops more efficiently.

Solana Seeker will allow third-party applications to access device data, such as GPS and mobile traffic, which is usually blocked to protect privacy. This data can be valuable for crypto projects that build decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), such as the Helium network.

Solana Seeker customers will also receive a Soulbound Seeker Genesis Token — soulbound token A non-fungible token created for only one address with no way to move it or sell it., which unlocks exclusive third-party rewards, access to unique offers and content in the Solana ecosystem.

The developers have promised easy double-tap confirmation of transactions thanks to Seed Vault Wallet, created in partnership with Solflare Wallet.

From now on, with the Seeker smartphone and Alethea AI, users can create tokenized AI agents to interact with blockchain applications, a community of like-minded people, and earn money.

9/ Solana was the first blockchain to integrate AI, and Seeker takes that even further. Seeker users can use @real_alethea to generate tokenized AI agents, new or familiar faces, that interact on-chain with programs and the Solana community, unlocking new ways to engage & earn. pic.twitter.com/8nARB1o0v9 — Seeker | Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) September 19, 2024 After the announcement of Solana Seeker, the value of the native SOL token increased by 8%, and the trading volume increased by 70% (data for 24 hours).

Source: Solanamobile

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Obmify is a reliable Ukrainian crypto exchange monitoring service that offers favorable rates for exchanging cryptocurrencies, fiat, and money from various payment systems. The platform ensures secure and fast exchanges, backed by an insurance deposit for extra protection. Users can enjoy the convenience of a unique mobile app, allowing them to trade from anywhere at any time. Popular exchange directions

TRC20-MONO

TRC20-CASH USD

PRIVAT-TRC20