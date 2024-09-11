Solid-state batteries from Mercedes and Factorial: 80% longer range, 40% less weight

Mercedes-Benz and Factorial have announced a new solid-state battery for electric vehicles. In 2022, Mercedes, Hyundai, and Stellantis invested $200 million in Factorial, which gave Mercedes a leading position in this technology.

The joint development of Mercedes and Factorial should provide an 80% longer range. The new battery is based on the FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) platform, a proprietary solid-state cell technology. The first samples were delivered to Mercedes this summer.

The new battery architecture improves the range by 80%, reduces weight by 40% and size by 33% compared to current battery technology. It is also safer. The electrolytes operate at temperatures above 90°C, which can eliminate the need for cooling systems.

The new battery promises an energy density of 450 Wh/kg, which is significantly higher than the 300 Wh/kg of other manufacturers. Mercedes-Benz believes it will be able to provide electric vehicles with a range of more than 966 km on a single charge.

Solid-state batteries have become a popular topic. Chinese companies have already presented their concepts, and MG plans to release its technology in 2025. Toyota has also announced the development of solid-state batteries. Against the background of announcements by other manufacturers, Factorial’s technology looks quite competitive.

However, the first models from Mercedes and Factorial are expected to hit the market by the end of this decade.

Source: arenaev