Sony ULT WEAR – full-size wireless headphones with noise cancellation and up to 50 hours of battery life are sold in Ukraine for UAH 8 thousand

Sony has announced the launch of its new ULT WEAR full-size wireless headphones with noise-canceling in Ukraine. The model weighs 255 g, has a soft headband and ear cushions that completely cover the ears.

The Sony ULT WEAR headphones feature a new 40mm dome driver and a ULT button with multiple modes that provide different sound options with bass boost. Users can choose between ULT1 mode for deep bass or ULT2 mode for even more bass boost. The device is also equipped with directional microphones and the integrated V1 processor used in Sony’s flagship 1000X series headphones. Together with dual noise sensor technology, it helps to eliminate external sounds with low latency.

The new product has touch controls that allow you to switch songs, adjust the volume, and take calls. The announced model also has a motion sensor that stops playback when the headphones are removed and resumes playback when they are put back on. The built-in battery provides up to 30 hours of battery life with active noise canceling mode enabled, or up to 50 hours when it is disabled. Sony ULT WEAR supports simultaneous connection of two devices via Bluetooth, and the headphones automatically switch to the desired device during calls.

The device has several software functions to improve the sound. DSEE’s proprietary digital sound enhancement engine recovers compressed music files and restores high quality recordings close to the original. Spatial 360 Reality Audio is also available, giving the impression of being at a concert, and head tracking reproduces sound as if it were coming from all directions around you. Thanks to Adaptive Sound Control technology, the headphones will automatically switch between noise-canceling and transparency modes based on the user’s location and actions. You can also use the equalizer settings in the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

Sony ULT WEAR full-size wireless headphones have gone on sale in Ukraine at an estimated price of UAH 7999. The new product is available in black, creamy white, and gray-green colors.