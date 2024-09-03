Space exploration festival starts on Steam — discounts up to 80%, demos, and gifts

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Event will run from September 2 to 9 and invites players to explore the vastness of the universe without leaving home.

The festival organizers offer a wide range of space-themed games. Among them are space flight simulators, galactic strategies, and adventure games on remote planets. In addition to discounts, Steam offers demo versions of some games.

Hits with discounts

Demo versions of some games

Festival participants can receive gifts — free decorations for their Steam profiles. The platform offers an animated sticker, an avatar, and a frame. All these elements are available on a specially created event page.

Festival trailer

