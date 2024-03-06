SpaceX has announced the next Starship launch. It will take place on the day of «Pi» March 14.

SpaceX has announced the date of the third Starship test flight. It will take place on the day of March 14.

The first Starship test took place in April last year, and after that, progress slowed down as SpaceX had to build a water flood protection system at the pad to avoid damage during the launch. After regulatory approval, which took several months, the second Starship flight took place in November 2023.

SpaceX began testing the Starship super-heavy launch vehicle last year, and the spacecraft has already made several flights to demonstrate its landing capabilities. NASA has contracted Starship to land astronauts on the moon, and as SpaceX moves forward with the creation of the world’s largest rocket in Texas, it is also working with NASA on astronaut flights, reports Wccftech.

Late last month, NASA and SpaceX shared important news about Starship testing when the space agency announced that it and SpaceX had tested the Starship’s second stage docking mechanism. This is an indispensable part of the rocket, as it will help astronauts get inside the Starship for landing. The crew will take off from Earth on a NASA Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and before descending, will transfer to Starship in lunar orbit.