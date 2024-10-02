Spooky packages with «six-fingered» gloves were sent to Meta and OpenAI executives

Six-fingered gloves — is a reference to the results of neural networks, which often add extra fingers to people in their images.

It turns out that the initiative came from the Finnish startup Saidot, which thus expressed its concerns about the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

«No one can fully predict its consequences and new risks», — says Saidot co-founder Vera Siivonen.

As part of the campaign, six-fingered gloves were mailed to the heads of leading artificial intelligence companies, including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Sam Altman of OpenAI. The «creepy» parcel was also sent to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is thus being asked to provide effective regulation for the industry.

Interestingly, Scarlett Johansson, who made headlines after OpenAI launched ChatGPT voice mode, also received her own set, which strangely resembled the voice of an actress.

At the same time, Saidot noted the initiatives of Altman and Zuckerberg aimed at «restraining AI» — the former is in no hurry to release more powerful models, while the latter was praised for supporting open source models. However, both were asked to align artificial intelligence with human values and to take training data from reliable sources.

The six-fingered gloves sent to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, EU Commissioner for Technology Henni Virkunen, and AI researcher Rishi Bommasani hinted at controlling copyright and preventing the spread of fakes.

Last year in March, Elon Musk and more than 1000 experts signed an open letter about the dangers of advanced AI —, in particular, proposed a moratorium on the development of the technology and tighter regulation.

Source: thenextweb