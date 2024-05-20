OpenAI will remove Sky’s «too sexy» Scarlett Johansson-like voice from ChatGPT

OpenAI is working on suspending the use of Sky’s voice from the audio version of ChatGPT. The company came to this decision after users said that it sounds very similar to actress Scarlett Johansson.

OpenAI stated in its blog that the voice, one of five available on ChatGPT, was from another actress and was not chosen to imitate Johansson.

We’ve heard questions about how we chose the voices in ChatGPT, especially Sky. We are working to pause the use of Sky while we address them. Read more about how we chose these voices: https://t.co/R8wwZjU36L — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 20, 2024

Earlier, Scarlett Johansson played a fictional virtual assistant, Samantha, in the movie «She». The movie tells the story of a man who falls in love with an artificial intelligence system.

The voices are part of OpenAI’s updated GPT-4o language model that debuted earlier this month. It can answer users’ verbal questions with a voice response.

Source: bloomberg