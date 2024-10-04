Spotify will automatically create an offline playlist when you lose internet

Spotify’s new Offline Backup option collects recently played and queued songs into a separate playlist when you lose Internet access, and you can filter them by artist and genre.

Previously, Spotify’s offline playlist was created manually as long as a data connection was available. Offline Backup will become an alternative for cases when the Internet suddenly goes out (by the way, it is relevant for Ukraine in the context of blackouts).

The Offline Backup playlist will automatically appear on the Spotify homepage when the device goes offline. However, you will need to enable offline listening in the settings and listen to at least five songs before disconnecting.

As expected, the feature is available only to Spotify premium subscription holders.

Once the offline playlist is created, you can filter and sort it by artist, mood, and genre, and save it to your library to use at any time, not just when you’re offline.

Source: Spotify