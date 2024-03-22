StarCraft + Age of Empires in VR. Ukrainian sci-fi strategy game Expansion VR is now available on Steam Early Access

On March 22, Expansion VR — a sci-fi VR strategy game from Kharkiv-based developers 💔 was released on Steam in early access. To mark the launch of the game on Steam, Ukrainian-Maltese Plazma Studio has prepared a new gameplay trailer that demonstrates the current state and features of the game.

Expansion VR is available on Steam with a 10% discount until March 31, 2024 — for 292₴. This is an RTS car battler in VR. The game takes place in a universe that stretches from the devastated Earth to the new frontiers of human civilization. Players have to take on the role of a space governor — controlling the collection of resources, spending them on the development of a high-tech base, and creating an army to destroy the enemy. It looks like a mix of StarCraft and Age of Empires, only in VR.

In general, there are three factions in the game that are fighting a desperate battle for democracy for resources. Each faction has its own fighting style: corsairs have an advantage in long-range battles, miners rely on their own mining experience, and the trump card of the hogs 🐷 is “meat assaults”.

“Take command of brave corsairs, shrewd miners, or ferocious hogs, and lead them to victory and dominance over the frontiers of space!”

Expansion VR is available in Steam Early Access with support for single-player PvE and PvP multiplayer modes, as well as several ready-made game maps. In the final version of the game, the developers promise a storyline campaign, a separate cooperative game mode, new maps, unit customization, and daily quests. The full release will take place by the end of this year.

Last week, Expansion VR was also released in Meta Store, and will soon be available in the PICO Store.

Screenshots

Gameplay

Trailer for the launch in early access