StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection to be added to Game Pass catalog in November

Phil Spencer announcedannounced that on November 5, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection.

StarCraft: Remastered — is an updated version of the legendary strategy game from Blizzard that was released in 1998. The reissue was released in August 2017 and contains the Brood War expansion pack.

StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection offers players more than 70 missions from three parts of the trilogy: Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, and Legacy of the Void. The collection also includes the Nova Covert Ops expansion pack.

StarCraft is a cult real-time strategy series set in the distant future of the Koprulu sector. The story centers on the confrontation between three unique races: Terran humans, Zerg swarms, and high-tech Protoss. Each faction has its own unique units and tactics, which provides gameplay depth and a variety of strategies. Thanks to its dynamic gameplay, fascinating universe, and intense storyline, StarCraft has become a benchmark in the RTS genre.

Source: IGN

