Starfield has entered the «Big Three» Bethesda alongside Fallout and Elder Scrolls, — the studio’s veteran

Bethesda Game Studios now has three major role-playing games: Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Starfield. This was told by the company’s veteran Emil Pagliarulo Emil Pagliarulo is a video game developer who works at Bethesda Game Studios. He was the lead designer on Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Skyrim, Fallout Shelter, and Starfield. Pagliarulo began his career in the gaming industry by working on the Thief series and later joined Bethesda in 2003. He has also worked on story and mechanic development for the studio's major projects, including Fallout 76.

According to Pagliarulo, Starfield has found its unique audience and has taken its place alongside the studio’s other iconic series. The design director noted that the new game has its own personality and offers a special experience on consoles.

«Starfield combines Bethesda’s signature style: immersion, action, and RPG elements», — Pagliarulo explained in interview GamesRadar+.

The developer admitted that Starfield differs from the studio’s previous RPGs. For example, instead of the open world of Skyrim, players explore hundreds of procedurally generated planets. However, these differences helped to attract a new audience.

Pagliarulo emphasized that creating a new series for the first time in a decade was a risky move. Especially considering the expectations of fans for The Elder Scrolls 6. However, the risk paid off, and now the studio can rely on three stable franchises.

«Bethesda used to be associated only with Elder Scrolls. Then Fallout was added. Now we have the big three: Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield», — the design director noted.

Previously, the head of the studio Todd Howard hinted on large-scale plans for the development of Starfield. The developers plan to release annual storyline additions for a long time. Pagliarulo added that this is just the beginning for the new franchise.

Despite Starfield’s entry into the «Big Three» Bethesda, the game still faces challenges. The first Shattered Space storyline expansion pack released a year after the release of the main game, received a mixed reaction from players. On Steam, only 41% of 929 reviews were positive.