Steam has a new category of system requirements for games – Ultra

Currently, Steam lists two system configurations in the «System Requirements» section for games. One of them lists the «Minimum» system requirements needed to run the game. However, you should not expect high performance or picture quality in such cases.

The «Recommended» category is also available. Configurations that meet these requirements are already capable of providing a comfortable gameplay. However, it seems that this is no longer enough, and Steam is adding a new category of system requirements ─ Ultra. Systems that meet these requirements should provide the highest performance and image quality in games.

Apparently, Valve has just started offering developers to fill in a new category of system requirements. At the moment, it is not available for most games. However, it can already be seen on page of the free Portal with RTX add-on for the Portal game. And in this case, the differences between Ultra and «Recommended» requirements are much more significant than between «Recommended» and «Minimum».

We can expect that Ultra system requirements will soon appear for other games in the Steam catalog.


