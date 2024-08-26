Steam sets a new record: over 37 million simultaneous players

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Steam is considered to be one of the best gaming platforms of today. Despite the availability of other options, such as the Epic Games Store, GOG, etc., users mostly prefer the Valve platform.

And this popularity has resulted in setting a new record for the number of simultaneous players — this figure exceeded 37 million.

Steam is mainly popular because of its accessibility. The platform offers a single place for all games for different platforms. It does not create a significant load on the system, running in the background. Moreover, it has a feedback and achievement system, allows saving game progress in the cloud storage and transferring it to other systems.

According to current statistics, Steam now boasts a peak of more than 37.2 million concurrent users, a new record for the platform. For context, last year its competitor Epic Games Store had almost 13 million concurrent users.

Another surge in activity last week was due to the high activity of players in Black Myth: Wukong. This game is now second only to PUBG in terms of the number of active players. At its peak, Black Myth: Wukong alone accounted for more than 2 million players.

Source: tech4gamers

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.