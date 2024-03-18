Steam sets a new record with over 36 million simultaneous players

Steam continues to set records for the number of simultaneous users for the third week in a row. Since the beginning of spring, user activity has been increasing every weekend, and this week it has set a new record.

March 2 – 34,298,950 concurrent users

March 10 – 35,385,530 simultaneous users

March 18 – 36,354,393 simultaneous users

It is possible that the record number of simultaneous players was caused by Spring sale on Steam. Players bought the games they wanted at a discount and started playing them actively.

Top 10 best games on Steam in the last 24 hours:

CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) – 1 425 033 players DOTA 2 – 725 429 players PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) – 706 785 players Apex Legends – 434 411 players Jedi Fallen Order 2 (presumably Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2) – 378 370 players Escape from Tarkov (probably a reference to the game) – 276,440 players Source SDK Base 2007 (a set of tools for game development) – 216,523 players Rainbow Six: Siege – 201 933 players GTA 5 – 185 713 players Baldur’s Gate 3 – 149 943 players

Counter Strike started to gain popularity after the launch of the second iteration of the game running on the Source 2 Engine. The rest of the list also highlights some changes compared to the previous record day (March 11). Previously, such popular games as Phantom Parlu and Last Era dropped out of the top 10. Phantom Parlu dropped to 11th place (138,585 players), while Last Era peaked at 119,642 players in the last 24 hours.

Source: gizmochina