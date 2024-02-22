Stellantis automaker buys CloudMade AI service with a Ukrainian development team

The Stellantis automobile concern (includes 18 brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot) has acquired the CloudMade service from Star. The development team is based in Ukraine.

The deal amount was not disclosed. According to some reports, it is tens of millions of dollars. However, it is known that under the terms of the agreement, Stellantis acquired the artificial intelligence system, machine learning models, intellectual property rights, and patents of CloudMade, a developer of intelligent and innovative automotive solutions based on big data.

Along with the intellectual property, the entire project team – 44 employees, almost all of them from Ukraine — is also transferred to Stellantis. According to preliminary data, the Ukrainian team will be retained, but no expansion is planned.

Stellantis says that the acquisition will contribute to the medium-term development of STLA SmartCockpit and strengthen the company’s program strategy outlined in Dare Forward 2030.