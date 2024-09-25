Stellar Blade will get a crossover with Nier: Automata this year

As it became known during PlayStation State of Play, the spectacular Korean game Stellar Blade is teaming up with the legendary Nier: Automata in the DLC.

The DLC will be released later this year, and its content remains largely mysterious. The new Stellar Blade trailer shows how the main character Eva turns into 2B from Nier: Automata. The scene changes, and now she is standing in front of ruins reminiscent of the destroyed amusement park from Nier. Pod 042 flies next to the character.

The Stellar Blade also gets a photo mode for taking exciting screenshots. The mode has many settings, including facial expressions and poses. There are various frames and scenery to place in the frame and a large number of filters.

The exact release date of the crossover and photo mode is not yet known, but both add-ons will be released this year. Music streaming services also received the original Stellar Blade soundtrack, which is already available.

