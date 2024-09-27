Steven Spielberg loves computer games, but gamepads are taboo for him

Legendary director Steven Spielberg turned out to be an avid gamer who prefers computer games and cannot play with a controller. His son told us about it.

Spielberg’s passion for video games began in the early 1980s. Back then, he talked about the instant gratification he got from games like Donkey Kong and Tempest.

The director’s son, Max Spielberg, who works in the gaming industry himself, recently revealed details about his father’s gaming preferences. According to him, it was Stephen who instilled in him a love of video games.

«He plays games, he’s an avid PC gamer, and this is our point of connection», — Max shared.

Spielberg is particularly fond of shooters, in particular the Call of Duty series. He often asks his son to recommend new games of this genre. Interestingly, the director himself took part in the creation of the 1999 shooter Medal of Honor, inspired by the filming of Saving Private Ryan».

Despite his love for games with a cinematic plot, Spielberg categorically refuses to play with a controller.

«I can’t use controllers, only the keyboard and mouse», — Max Spielberg quotes him as saying.

Steven Spielberg also participated in the development of Electronic Arts’ LMNO, which was later canceled, and contributed to the creation of Bloom Blox for the Nintendo Wii, released in 2008. In addition, his idea formed the basis of the adventure game The Dig which is still available on Steam.

Source: Techspot