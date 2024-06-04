Stinger, Javelin, NLAW: Logics7 has created more than 30 weapon simulators for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian company Logics7 has created more than 30 types of simulators of various weapons that are necessary for training the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This list includes simulators of such popular weapons as Stinger, Javelin, and Browning M2.

New technologies make it possible to train Ukrainian soldiers quickly and efficiently without wasting ammunition.

«We have made sure that the simulators fully correspond to the characteristics of the weapons they reproduce», the developers noted.

The software reproduces the mathematics and ballistics of a particular type of weapon, and takes into account wind and weather errors.

As they say in the material of the MilitaryThe company’s universal training system UNITS takes into account the needs of the employees:

all possible scenarios of combat situations;

seasons;

weather conditions;

return of weapons;

other factors.

Many Ukrainian military personnel have already trained on the simulators, and the company plans to enter the international market.

The company completed work on the shooting simulators before the full-scale invasion.

Since the beginning of the great war, the team has begun developing heavier weapons at the request of the military.

They developed a full-fledged simulator of the Swedish-British NLAW anti-tank system in almost a month.