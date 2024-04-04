«Supergirl» from the director «Cruella» — DC is in talks with Craig Gillespie

Millie Alcock, known for the TV series «House of the Dragon», will play the main role in the upcoming DC superhero movie, and Craig Gillespie, who worked on «Cruella» with Emma Stone, may take the directorial role.

According to Deadline, DC is currently in talks with Gillespie to direct the upcoming «Supergirl». He is primarily known for his work on the sports comedy «I, Tonya» and the crime drama «Cruella».

The film, tentatively titled «Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow» will be based on the DC comics of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Eveli. It is known that Ana Nogueira («The Vampire Diaries») was commissioned to write the script, and the main role to take Millie Alcock («House of the Dragon»).

Filming will begin in late 2024 — after James Gunn’s other superhero movie «Superman», which started on February 29. Henry Cavill as Superman on the screen will be replaced by David KorensworthRachel Brosnahan, who won «Emmy» and «Golden Globe» awards for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel», was cast as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult («Menu» and «Renfield»), who also claimed to be Clark Kent, will play the villain Lex Luthor. It’s also likely that Millie Alcock will appear as Supergirl for the first time in «Superman».

In the comics, Supergirl (also known as Kara Zor-El) is Superman’s cousin. In recent years, the character has been portrayed on screen by Melissa Benoist in the CBS and CW series «Supergirl» (which ran for six seasons) and Sasha Calle in the 2023 feature film «Flash».

As noted by Variety, in the new DC iteration, Supergirl travels the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with her super dog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthie and decides to go «on a path of deadly revenge».