«Superman», but without «Legacy»: DC Studios begins filming Man of Steel movie with new title

A supervillain, a journalist, and an alien walk into a bar…

On February 29, filming began on the new «Superman» (formerly known as «Superman: Legacy») — movie, which will kick off the DC Universe reboot led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

«Very excited to announce that Superman begins filming today, February 29. It’s by accident and unplanned — Superman’s birthday», Gunn wrote under a photo from the set. «The first draft of the movie was called «Superman: Legacy», but in the final cut it became clear that it was just Superman».

Henry Cavill as Superman on the screen will be replaced by David Korensworth, who has appeared in Ryan Murphy’s series «The Politician», A24’s slasher «Pearl» and HBO’s «We Own This Town». The role of Lois Lane was given to Rachel Brosnahan, who won «Emmy» and «Golden Globe» awards for «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel». Nicholas Hoult («Menu» and «Renfield»), who also claimed to be Clark Kent, will play the villain Lex Luthor.

The cast will also include Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Anthony Kerrigan (Metamorpho), Edie Gategi (Mr. Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Isabela Mercado (Hawkgirl) and others. We may also see a new Supergirl in the movie performed by a star «Dragon House» Millie Alcock.

«Some of us met for the first time, and some of us met again. It was amazing to listen to the script live. As in all these movies, there are a lot of action sequences and other things», — Brosnagen said after the first readings. «I have always loved Lois Lane. She’s smart, ambitious, and can be funny».

«Superman» will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.