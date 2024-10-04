News Devices 10-04-2024 at 16:43 comment views icon

Surgeons performed endoscopy at a distance of 9300 km using a PlayStation controller

Apparently, doctors of the future will look for assistants not by their diploma, but by their Call of Duty rating.

Surgeons from Switzerland performed an endoscopyEndoscopy is a medical procedure that uses a special instrument (endoscope) to examine internal organs or body cavities. on a pig that was 9300 km away in Hong Kong. How reports Fox News, doctors have combined robotic systems with magnetic endoscopes.

A Swiss surgeon controlled the procedure from Zurich using a PlayStation 3 Move controller, while other tests showed the use of a DualSense controller. This system allowed for precise control of the endoscope through real-time data transmission.

This development opens up new opportunities for remote surgeries in regions where there is a shortage of qualified specialists. The system also aims to reduce the delay during surgeries to less than 300 milliseconds, which is key to ensuring instant response from surgeons.

Despite the progress made, certain challenges remain. These include the need for a fast and reliable Internet connection, as well as uninterrupted communication between the surgeon and the local medical team.

Source: mp1st

