Teaser for the second season of the series «Squid Game» — a new group of players and Song Gi-hoon at the winning number 456

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Netflix has released a 30-second teaser for the sequel to «Squid Game» with a first look at the new players, including the familiar from the first season, Song Gi-hoon (Lee Jong-che).

The plot takes place 3 years after Gi-hoon won the previous «Squid Game». This time, the protagonist is determined to find out the name of the organizer of the competition at any cost to put an end to it, and rejoins the ranks of the participants under his previous number 456.

The series’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has previously said that Gi-hoon will become a more serious character in the second season.

Lee Byung-hyun (the game’s frontman), Woo Ha-joon (a young police officer looking for his brother), and Kon Yu (a recruiter of new players) will also return to «Squid Game».

The premiere on Netflix is scheduled for December 26, while the third season was immediately announced for 2025.

«The Squid Game» has become the most popular Netflix series, garnering a record 1.65 billion views in the first 28 days of its premiere in 2021. The show has received 14 «Emmy» nominations and 6 wins (including directing and best actor in a drama series).

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.