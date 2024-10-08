Teaser of the biopic «Maria» — Angelina Jolie as opera legend Maria Callas (in cinemas from November 28)

Following the original trailer Green Light Films has released a Ukrainian teaser for «Maria» —, a biopic about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas starring Angelina Jolie.

The film has already made its debut at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation from the audience.

«Set in Paris in 1970, the film «Maria» shows the beautiful and tragic love story of the world’s greatest opera singer, as experienced and reinterpreted by her in the last days of her life.

Jolie’s performance was highly praised in reviews, naming the actress as the main contender for film awards in 2024-2025. In preparation for the role, Angelina spent six months practicing opera vocals and personally performed some parts in key scenes of the film.

The cast also includes Cody Smith-McPhee («Dawn of the Planet of the Apes», «X-Men: Apocalypse», «Elvis»), Italian film star Alba Rohrbacher («The Strange Daughter», «Chimera»), Pierfrancesco Favino («Commandante», «Padrenostro», «The Traitor») and Valeria Golino, known for the TV series «The Morning Show» and the films «Portrait of a Girl on Fire» and «Frida».

The film was directed by Pablo Larrain, the producer of the Oscar-winning film «A Fantastic Woman» and director of the biopics «Jackie» with Natalie Portman and «Spencer» with Kristen Stewart. The screenplay was written by Steven Knight, known for his work on «Sharp visors» and the upcoming movie of the same name.«Maria» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on November 28.