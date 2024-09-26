Trailer of the movie «Maria» — Angelina Jolie transforms into a legendary opera diva

The first trailer for the biographical drama «Maria» has been released, featuring Angelina Jolie as the world-famous opera singer Maria Callas Greek opera singer (soprano), one of the most famous opera singers of the twentieth century. She became world famous after the Second World War.

The video demonstrates Jolie’s transformation, which not only resembles Callas in appearance, but also sings in her voice. The trailer combines footage from the singer’s life in Paris in the 1970s with black-and-white flashbacks of her past.

Director Pablo Larraín presents «Maria» as the final part of his trilogy of biographical films about iconic women in history. Previous works — «Spencer» about Princess Diana and «Jackie» about Jacqueline Kennedy — received «Oscar» nominations for leading actresses.

Cinematographer Edward Lachman has created a visually exquisite picture that emphasizes the drama of Callas’ life. The trailer hints at the singer’s complicated fate, her triumphs and personal tragedies.

The script for the film was written by Steven Knight, known for his work on the TV series «Peaky blinders». He tried to reveal not only Kallas’s professional path, but also her inner feelings.

The premiere of «Maria» in Ukraine is scheduled for November 27, 2024.

Source: World of Reel