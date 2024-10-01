A first look at the movie «Peaky Blinders» and «Gray Hair» by Thomas Shelby

Photos from the set and the first shot have been released of the upcoming feature film «Peaky Blinders» from Netflix.

One of the photos shows the creator of the original «Peaky Blinders» series, Steven Knight, and Cillian Murphy, who returned to the role of Thomas Shelby in the feature film. While the second shot shows the actor in the — character, and the character, as we can see, appears here in an older version with slightly grayer hair.

In addition to Murphy, the cast of the movie «Peaky Blinders» joined by Rebecca FergusonBarry Keoghan and Tim Roth — but their roles have not yet been revealed, as well as the plot itself. It is only known that the events will unfold during the Second World War and, according to rumors, will focus on the story of the new generation of the Shelby clan.

Knight himself is producing the film and wrote the screenplay, while Tom Harper, who also directed several episodes for the series, will direct.

Earlier, it became known that the movie «Peaky Blinders» will potentially get a bigger budget than the series

The first season of «Peaky Blinders» debuted in 2013, while the sixth and final season aired in 2022 on Netflix. In June, the streaming service announced that it was working on a feature film; there are also rumors of a prequel to the series, which will focus on Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby criminal clan.