Tesla allegedly «cheats on» odometers to avoid warranty repairs — lawsuit in the US

A Model Y owner sued Tesla and accused it of deliberately overstating the odometer. He noticed that the on-board system showed a higher mileage than he actually drove.

To restore justice and protect the rights of electric car owners, a class action lawsuit was filed against Tesla. The company is accused of deliberately speeding up the odometers on its electric cars. The goal is to get cars out of warranty faster so that Elon Musk’s company can save money on repairs.

The plaintiff, Neary Hinton, claims that Tesla’s odometer readings depend not only on actual mileage, but also on energy consumption, driving style, and even «prediction algorithms».

In December 2022, he bought a used Model Y electric car made in 2020. At the time, the odometer showed 36772 miles. But over time, Neary Hinton discovered that the odometer on his car was running at least 15% faster. On some occasions, the odometer would show 72 miles per day, when in fact he had driven a maximum of 20 miles. Due to such deviations in performance, its basic 50,000-mile warranty expired much earlier. So, when the car broke down, he had to pay $10,000 for suspension repairs, which the plaintiff believes should have been covered by Tesla.

«By tying warranty limits and rental mileage limits to inflated odometer readings, Tesla earns more on repairs, reduces its warranty obligations, and forces customers to purchase additional warranties earlier than necessary», — the complaint says.

Tesla and its lawyers refused to comment on the situation, although the company officially denies all allegations. It is worth adding that Tesla does not have a press service.

Hinton is seeking compensation and punitive damages for all Tesla owners in California. This could potentially affect more than a million cars.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

It is worth mentioning that Tesla has faced various lawsuits before. In 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Tesla filed a class action lawsuit over false brake activation. In 2024, in a class action lawsuit employees accused the company of racism.

.

Source: reuters