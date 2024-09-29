«Tesla Cybertruck’s ultra-strong» glass cracked from… wiping with a microfiber

In addition to street thieves and overzealous fans, the Tesla Cybertruck’s glass has a new terrible enemy: the wiping cloth.

Tesla and Elon Musk tout the durability of the Cybertruck, but incidents with the pickup’s glass are not uncommon. User forum a Pennsylvania-based cyber truck owner named Addam says he was just wiping the glass, which resulted in the result seen in the photo.

«When cleaning the windshield with a new, freshly laundered microfiber cloth, the windshield cracked «spiderwebbed» and shattered. Does anyone else have problems with a fragile windshield? This should be covered by a warranty or recall. Not satisfied at all».

The owner of the car assures us that he did not press on the glass. He was wiping it from the inside. «I don’t think I’m that strong», — he writes in the comment.

As a reminder, the Cybertruck’s «ultra-strong» glass has cracked several times this year for various reasons. In April of this year, it was damaged too much hail in Texas. In August the thief easily and quickly broke the side window and robbed the cabin. Perhaps the most absurd case occurred when a fan of the Tesla Cybertruck advertised its durability and walked on the windshield with his feet — which caused it to crack. But the trunk lid seems to be sturdy, raccoons proved it.

