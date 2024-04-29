Tesla Model 3 in the leaders. In 2024, Ukrainians purchased almost 14,000 used cars under 5 years of age from abroad — 40% electric cars

According to associations «Ukravtoprom»In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrainians purchased almost 14,000 used cars imported from abroad up to 5 years old.

Given that 55.5 thousand passenger cars with mileage have been registered in Ukraine since the beginning of the year, cars less than 5 years old accounted for a quarter of this number.

The largest share in the used car segment up to 5 years old was captured by electric cars — 40%, only a percentage point less for gasoline cars — 39%. The list is followed by diesel (10%), hybrid (7%), and LPG cars (4%).

Tesla electric cars were the undisputed leaders in the market of imported used cars up to 5 years old:

Tesla Model 3 — 898 units;

Tesla Model Y — 870 units;

Hyundai Kona — 453 units;

Nissan Rogue — 444 units;

Mazda CX-5 — 443 units;

Volkswagen ID.4 — 421 units;

Volkswagen Tiguan — 420 units;

Volkswagen Golf — 354 units;

Audi Q5 — 268 units;

Jeep Compass — 266 units.

It should be noted that in March 2024 the fleet of electric vehicles in Ukraine exceeded 100 thousand units.The growth in demand has been driven by the low cost of electricity and tax incentives, such as zero customs clearance and no VAT Currently, only excise duty is €1 per kWh of battery capacity.

Globally, about 14.2 million electric cars were sold in 2023 (10 million BEVs + 4.2 million PHEVs/EREVs) — 16% of total sales, and at the end of 2023, the global fleet consisted of about 40 million actively used electric cars (of which 70% were BEVs and the remaining 30% were PHEVs).