The 2025 Kia EV9 electric SUV received new options in the base at the preliminary price

Kia has unveiled the EV9 electric SUV for the 2025 model year. The company has added several new features and capabilities to the basic equipment, while maintaining the same price. Thanks to this, the automaker hopes to stimulate sales.

The 2025 Kia EV9 has new features as standard, such as a surround view system, suede ceilings, and a new two-tone steering wheel. All trims include new safety features such as blind spot monitoring, front and rear collision prevention when parking, and parking distance warning.

Several paid additional options are also available. Kia has added a projection display that can be purchased separately for $440, and the «Comfort» package with Kia Digital Key 2 now costs $815 instead of the previous $1100.

Despite the additional updates, Kia has kept EV9 prices unchanged for 2025. The cost of the base model with a single engine (Single-Motor Air) starts at $55,500. It is equipped with a 99.8 kWh battery and has a range of 501 km. The version with two motors (Dual-Motor Air) costs from $58500. It has the same battery, but a shorter autonomous range of up to 445 km. A «sport» version of the Dual-Motor GT-Line is also available. In this case, the power of the power plant is up to 380 hp (238 kW), and the torque is 650 Nm. The price starts at $63,000.

Source: electrek