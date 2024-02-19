The ADRAS-J satellite, designed to combat space debris, has entered orbit and headed for its target

On February 18, Rocket Lab successfully launched the ADRAS-J satellite of the Japanese company Astroscale into space using an Electron rocket.

ADRAS-J is a demonstration satellite that will serve as the basis for future efforts to clean up space debris in Earth orbit. Its mission, which was selected by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for Phase I of the Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration Program, involves the rendezvous of ADRAS-J with the old upper stage of the Japanese H-2A rocket, which has been in orbit since 2009.

There it goes! 🛰️👋 ADRAS-J is now in orbit, ready to start its mission of rendezvousing with an aging piece of space debris and observing it closely to determine whether it can be deorbited in future. Proud to be part of this innovative @astroscale_HQ mission studying ways to… pic.twitter.com/WcMexdBhHR — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) February 18, 2024

The accumulation of waste in Earth’s orbit as a result of decades of spaceflight is a growing concern. Therefore, space agencies around the world are increasingly working to address this problem, in many cases involving private companies to develop potential solutions. One of the most effective ways to deal with space debris may be to deorbits it or move it to a lower altitude so that it burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere. ADRAS-J will be the first spacecraft to target a piece of existing large debris, attempt to safely approach it, and characterize it, relying on ground-based data to determine its location.

Over the next few months, ADRAS-J will reach the target and eventually attempt to get close enough to take an image and assess its condition to determine if it can be removed.

«ADRAS-J is officially on duty and ready to meet space debris! *Let a new era of space sustainability begin!

Source: Engadget