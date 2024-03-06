The aftermath of Nintendo’s lawsuit against Yuzu has caused panic in the community. Nintendo DS emulator Drastic becomes free and prepares to close

The next day, as Yuzu emulator for Nintendo Switch has been completely shut down due to Nintendo’s lawsuit, it is not yet clear what other members of the emulator community should fear. So far, they have taken a wait-and-see attitude and tried to minimize potential losses (so that they do not have to pay $2.4 million like Tropic Haze, the creator of the Yuzu emulator).

The developer of the popular Nintendo DS emulator Drastic has just made its app completely free for Android (it used to cost $4.99) and intends to remove it permanently. The developer Exophase wrote on his official Discord page that «I want to make it clear that I have no financial incentive» and that Nintendo’s move just «made the whole process more urgent», reports The Verge.

Meanwhile, the popular Discord server for Steam Deck has at least temporarily shut down its entire emulation channel, writing: «We are currently unable to deal with the potential legal implications of having discussions about Yuzu or emulation» and apologize for the «need to censor».

The Discord server for Ryujinx, another Nintendo Switch emulator, is no longer accepting invitations.

Another second-order effect: without Yuzu and Citra (the Nintendo 3DS emulator that also disappeared due to Nintendo’s legal department), «all-in-one» emulation providers like the popular EmuDeck are forced to look elsewhere for basic emulators. EmuDeck is returning to Ryujinx to emulate the Nintendo Switch and is testing Panda3DS instead of Citra.