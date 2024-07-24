«The alien mummies» found in Peru have fingerprints that do not resemble human ones

Analysis of the fingerprints of one of the controversial «alien mummies» from Peru revealed unusual diagonal grooves that may indicate the non-human origin of these mysterious remains.

The world community has been actively discussing the unusual specimens from Peru since last September, when experienced journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan first presented two probable «alien» bodies to the Mexican Congress.

Recently, former Colorado State’s Attorney and now attorney Joshua McDowell, along with three independent forensic experts from the United States, examined one of more than a dozen «alien» samples.

«These were not traditional human fingerprints,» McDowell told reporters.

According to him, the fingers and toes of the mummy, who was named «Maria», did not have loops or curls typical of humans. Instead, experts noticed unusual straight lines on the epidermal ridges.

McDowell emphasized that it is too early to draw definitive conclusions, as the unusual prints could be the result of a specific skin preservation process. He added that his team is continuing to actively study these samples.

«Maria» — is one of several mummies found in the Nazca province in southwestern Peru in 2019. These specimens have attracted attention for their elongated skulls and three-fingered hands, reminiscent of the common descriptions of «gray» aliens in ufology.

However, not everyone shares the researchers’ enthusiasm. The Peruvian Ministry of Culture called these mummies fakes. Flavio Estrada, a forensic archaeologist at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Lima, said that some of the bodies are «dolls assembled from the bones of animals on this planet using modern synthetic glues».

Historian Christopher Heaney recalled the long tradition of deforming skulls in infants, common in some regions of Latin America, particularly in Peru. This may explain the unusual shape of mummy heads.

