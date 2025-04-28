The anime series «Naruto» was released in Ukrainian dubbing on SWEET.TV

Since April 25, the legendary anime series «Naruto» has been broadcasting with professional Ukrainian dubbing on SWEET.TV.

«Naruto» — is originally a manga created and drawn by Masashi Kishimoto, which began to be published in the weekly magazine «Shonen Jump» in 1999 (by the time the series ended in 2014, it had more than 700 chapters), and since 2002 has won the hearts of viewers in anime format.

The series tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki — a young orphan from the Village of Hidden Leaves, where the powerful Nine-Tailed Fox is sealed. Exiled and lonely as a child, Naruto dreams of becoming the Hokage, the strongest ninja in his village, to gain respect and recognition. On the way to his dream, he goes through tough training, challenging missions, loss and betrayal.

SweetSoundStudio worked on the Ukrainian dubbing of «Naruto», involving 13 actors. The main character was voiced by Kyrylo Tatarchenko (Adam in the series «Youth» and Ed in the miniseries «Golston»).

«We tried not only to translate dialogues, but also to convey the depth and dynamics of this incredible anime. That’s why we have involved actors who are familiar with anime culture and have already had similar experience,» said Yuriy Povoroznyk, general producer of SWEET.TV.

Back in 2016, Lionsgate («The Hunger Games», «John Wick») and Arad Productions announced that they were working on a full-length Naruto moviebut the project fell into production hell. Initially, the script was to be adapted by Tasha Huo («Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft» and «The Witcher: Bloodline»), but in 2023, it was reported that it was being rewritten by Dustin Daniel Cretton («Shang-Chi»), who was originally brought in to direct. Since then, there has been no news about the movie and rumors of its cancellation have circulated.