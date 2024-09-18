The Audi RS e-tron GT Performance is a «rocket» with 925 hp that accelerates to «60» in 2.4 seconds. Expensive!

Audi has unveiled its most powerful production car, the electric RS e-tron GT Performance.

The first all-electric model in the RS range is powered by a pair of powerful electric motors – one on each axle. The rear motor, a newly developed unit, boasts an impressive 415 kW (556 hp), while the front motor is rated at —252 kW (338 hp). Combined, they produce 680 kW (925 hp or 912 hp in Launch Control mode), officially accelerating the RS e-tron GT from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The first tests have already proved that the electric car easily surpasses the official figure and demonstrates a dynamics of 2.4 seconds. This result was recorded after only a few races.

The rear engine has been redesigned to make it lighter and more compact. This resulted in a 10 kg saving compared to previous designs.

The Audi RS e-tron GT Performance is powered by a 105 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 533 km. The car supports charging up to 320 kW DC, which allows the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

The new model also boasts a state-of-the-art temperature management system that ensures optimum performance even in challenging conditions. This system intelligently manages the temperature of the battery, engines and cabin to ensure high driving efficiency without overheating.

Engineers have paid considerable attention to the advanced suspension system. The standard air suspension with 2-chamber/2-valve technology provides an optimal balance of comfort and sportiness, while the optional active suspension system provides better handling with selective wheel control.

Inside, the RS e-tron GT Performance offers 18-way adjustable seats with matte carbon inserts and Serpentine Green stitching.