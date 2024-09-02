The beta test of the National Cashback in the «Diia» application has started

The Ministry of Digital Transformation will test the National Cashback in the «Diia» app for a month. Citizens will be able to return 10% of the cost of Ukrainian goods (up to UAH 3000 per month).

For refund you need to open a special bank account and join the National cashback y «Actions». The money you get back can be spent on restaurants, sports, movies, utility bills, mobile communications, transportation, and other goods and services produced in Ukraine. Of course, it will be possible to donate to the Armed Forces, buy military bonds, and engage in charity.

«The President has initiated a program to support Ukrainian businesses and citizens, it is being implemented by the Ministry of Economy, and to make cashback as easy as ordering a taxi, we have launched National Cashback in Diia», — Minister Mykhailo Fedorov writes.

The Ministry has published list goods, sellers, and producers for which cashback will be charged. Manufacturers and sellers can join the National Cashback Program through portal «Action».

The program was jointly implemented by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the State Tax Service, Oschadbank and authorized banks of Ukraine, Mastercard and Visa.

Sources: Ministry of Finance, Mikhail Fedorov