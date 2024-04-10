The Cabinet of Ministers canceled the register of software producers and distributors

The Cabinet of Ministers abolished the register of software producers and distributors, which had been maintained by the Ministry of Economy until now.

About this it says in a statement on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website.

The decision to enter the register and the relevant certificates that were provided to the business represented in the register will also become invalid.

Also, by the same decision, the Cabinet of Ministers abolished the provision according to which the Ministry of Economy, with the participation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were designated as the main executors of work on legalizing software in government agencies and combating its illegal use. The regulation was adopted in the early 2000s and is no longer relevant.

«The government has abolished outdated and inefficient rules and procedures in the field of state regulation of economic activity, which only burdened business. Since their adoption, the legal framework governing the IT sector has been significantly improved. Today, there are more efficient and effective mechanisms in the field of informatization, cybersecurity and information protection tools, which are managed by authorized bodies such as the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the State Special Communications Service and others. The Ministry of Economy is not a specialized body in this area, so it is logical that non-core functions should be removed from the Ministry,» said Deputy Minister of Economy Vitaliy Kindrativ.

In accordance with the Government’s decision, the information contained in the register will be archived and stored.