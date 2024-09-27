News Movie 09-27-2024 at 10:17 comment views icon

The comedy action movie «Wolfs» starring the duo of «fixers» — Brad Pitt and George Clooney is now available on Apple TV+

The film «Wolfs» reunites the Pitta-Clooney duo on the screen, and this time the actors play the role of rival fixers who have been assigned one case for two.

«For one explosive night, they will forget about petty grievances and bruised egos to get the job done», — the synopsis says.

The actors last worked together in Joel and Ethan Coen’s feature film «Read and Burn» in 2008, and before that they played in Steven Soderbergh’s «The Ocean’s Trilogy». Pitt and Clooney are also involved as executive producers, while John Watts («Spider-Man: No Way Out») is directing and writing.

На Apple TV+ вийшов комедійний бойовик «Самотні вовки» з Бредом Піттом та Джорджем Клуні

The cast also includes Amy Ryan («The Office»), who appears as a high-ranking New York City official (who calls in the fixers), as well as Austin Abrams («The Walking Dead») and Purna Jagannathan («One Night Stand»).

На Apple TV+ вийшов комедійний бойовик «Самотні вовки» з Бредом Піттом та Джорджем Клуні

Initially «Wolfs» was planned for release in theaters on September 19, but Apple eventually canceled these plans and released the film only on its streaming platform — it is available for viewing from today (with Ukrainian subtitles)

Trailer

