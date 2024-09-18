The cost of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on Steam will increase by 80%

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Information about this appeared in the official Discord server GSC Game World studio. The decision to adjust the regional prices for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was made after the opening of pre-orders in the Microsoft Store.

There, the price of the game was almost twice as high as on Steam. A representative of the company under the pseudonym Mol1t explained that prices on Steam would be changed within a few days to match the prices on the Microsoft Store.

According to the manager, the price increase is due to the current market situation.

«S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was offered for a long time at one of the lowest prices for an AAA game. We tried to provide an adequate value based on the adjusted prices», — Mol1t said.

New prices for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on Steam will be: ₴1597.50 for the standard edition, ₴2147 for Deluxe, and ₴2890 for Ultimate. These amounts correspond to the prices in the Microsoft Store.

For comparison, the current cost of the game on Steam is ₴895, ₴1199, and ₴1599 for each of the three editions, respectively. Thus, the price of the standard edition will increase by almost 80%.

Source: gamedev.dou

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.