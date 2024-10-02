The cost of the 256 GB iPhone 16 Pro Max is $485 — against the official Apple price of $1199

TD Cowen analysts estimate that the cost of the iPhone 16 Pro Max was $485 — in fact, the new smartphone cost Apple $32 (+7%) more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For comparison, the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is about 12% higher than its iPhone 14 counterpart.

The analysis included the cost of components, box composition, and assembly process. In the iPhone 16 Pro Max assembly, the most expensive components were the display and the rear camera module — each at $80 or 16% of the total. The camera itself received the largest price increase (+$10) among all components compared to the previous generation.

Despite the unchanged amounts of RAM and storage in the Pro Max, the total cost of components went up by $5 — to $17 and $22, respectively.

As a reminder, the official price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256 GB of storage starts at $1199 (however prices vary by country).

Meanwhile, the cost of the iPhone 16 was $416 (at the official Apple price at $799 for the basic model) — $21 more than the same iPhone 15 model.

In the iPhone 16 assembly, the most expensive item is the display — $65, which is 16% of the total. Again, the largest increase in cost here is related to memory: from $9 on the iPhone 15 for 6 GB to $17 for 8 GB. Other major changes include the A18’s $45 processor (versus the A16’s $35) and the camera button, which cost $3.

