The creators of «M3GAN» / M3GAN will shoot the erotic thriller SOULM8TE in the same cinematic universe

James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse will produce SOULM8TE, creating a separate «M3GAN» / M3GAN universe. The film is progressing quite quickly: SOULM8TE is already scheduled for release on January 2, 2026. The aim of the project is to return to the thrillers of the 1990s, but with a modern, technological touch.

«SOULM8TE — is an exciting and seductive addition to the M3GAN» universe,” says James Wang.

Kate Dolan, who directed the 2021 thriller «You Are Not My Mother», is involved in the production of the film. She also rewrote the script, which was originally written by Raphael Jordan. The story is written by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Raphael Jordan. Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott are executive producers, along with Ingrid Bisu. Alaina Glastal is the project’s executive director.

Described as an erotic thriller, the film tells the story of a man who buys an artificially intelligent android to get over the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly intelligent partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless love bot into a deadly «soul mate».

«Essentially, I see this movie as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are unchanging human truths that we cannot escape, and I look forward to delving into that», — says Kate Dolan.

The sequel «M3GAN 2.0» / M3GAN 2.0 will be released on June 27, 2025. Stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will return, Ukrainian Ivanna Sakhno will play the main role in the film. The first film was a great success and grossed $181 million against a budget of $12 million.

