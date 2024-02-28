The Crow: Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in the first footage of the remake of the cult thriller of the 1990s

Director Rupert Sanders has remade the film “The Crow”, which was released 30 years ago. The 1994 film starred Brandon Lee, the son of the legendary Bruce Lee. The new film stars Bill Skarsgård («It», «John Wick», «Eternal») along with FKA Twigs.

The film «The Crow» is an adaptation of James O’Barr’s comic books, as well as a restart of the film series of the same name. Bill Skarsgård will appear as the goth rocker Eric Draven/The Crow. He and his beloved Shelley (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered when they are overtaken by the demons of Shelley’s past. Caught in limbo between the living and the dead, Eric sets out to avenge their deaths, walking the fine line between the natural world and the supernatural.

The first The Crow was a box office success. It grossed $50.6 million at home with a budget of $23 million. Sanders makes it clear that his new movie is a completely different take on James O’Barr’s source material. Although Eric and Shelly’s deaths on screen occurred in the first minutes of the 1994 version of The Crow, the director says that his version of the story will have a more even balance between light and dark. At the same time, he also sees the film as a tribute to Lee, who died during the filming of the 1994 movie.

The new film The Crow will be released on June 7, 2024.