The director «Dune» was inspired by the Lord of the Rings trilogy by Peter Jackson to «keep the respect for the books»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Denis Villeneuve, who directed both parts of «Dune», says that he watched Peter Jackson’s «Lord of the Rings» trilogy while making — and it inspired him to stay true to the source material.

«When I watched the films, I felt so much respect for the books, so much love,» Villeneuve said in an interview VanityFair.

The director also spoke about his plans for future films in the «Dune» franchise, and in particular about the third film, which will be based on Frank Herbert’s novel «Dune Messiah», and will not, according to Villeneuve, be the end of the trilogy:

«It is important that people understand that for me it was really a diptych. A couple of films that adapted the first book. They are made and completed. The third, for which the script is being written now, will not be like a trilogy».

Dune «Messiah» takes place 12 years after the events of the first novel in the series, so the film will probably have to «age» a young cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and probably Anya Taylor-Joy (Villeneuve said he knows «how to do it» but did not reveal any details)Denis Villeneuve also reminded us that the third «Dune» will be his last work in the franchise — while other directors will be able to continue the story

«I have to make sure that Messiah leaves the door open for other projects. I won’t do it myself, but the task may be passed on to others».

Recall that «Dune: Part Two» grossed over $700 million at the box office (and has long held the lead as the «richest» movie of 2024). The first part, for comparison, earned more than $400 million in 2021, but was released during the pandemic and simultaneously broadcast on HBO Max.Also in November, we expect to see series «Dune: The Prophecy»which will tell the story of the formation of the Order of the Béné Gesserit — it will be released in 6 episodes on Max

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.