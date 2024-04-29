Will there be no billion? The second «Dune» has earned more than $700 million worldwide, but is nearing the end of its run

The combined box office achievement of both parts of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic has now exceeded $1.1 billion — the first part has just over $400 million.

Despite the digital release The digital premiere of the second «Dune» took place on April 16 — the film is now available on Ukrainian online services, including the MEGOGO library, Kyivstar TV, SWEET.TV, etc., the Warner Bros. and Legendary film continues to make money in theaters — the weekend of «Dune: Part II» added $1.9 million in the domestic market and $3 million abroad, proving global box office to $704 million.

Given that the film is about to finish its run, and that there are several major premieres coming up next weekend, it is unlikely to reach $1 billion — despite this, second «Dune» retains the title of the highest-grossing film of 2024.

Denis Villeneuve’s «Dune» series is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel. The first part, for comparison, earned more than $400 million in 2021, but was released during the pandemic and simultaneously broadcast on HBO Max. The director has also already is working on the development of the third partwhich, as he noted earlier, should be the final one.

Another Warner Bros/Legendary Entertainment film «Godzilla and Kong: New Empire» earned more than $500 million. Overall, Warner Bros. films have grossed $1.7 billion this year. The studio has also released «Barbie»which became the highest-grossing film of 2023. Other high-profile premieres for Warner Bros. in 2024 include «Furiosa: Mad Max. Saga» George Miller, which will debut next month at the Cannes Film Festival (Ukrainian premiere — May 23),«Beatlejus Beatlejus»(September 5) and «Joker 2» (October 3).