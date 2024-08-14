The director of «Alien: Romulus» revealed the secret of «horror phones» in the movie — tribute to the game Alien: Isolation

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Did you see the phone? Get ready for the worst.

Federico Alvarez, a renowned horror director, decided to pay homage to the cult video game Alien: Isolation in his new project «Alien: Romulus». He placed special phones in the film’s frames, which serve as a kind of warning for viewers about the approach of tense moments.

In the game Alien: Isolation, developed by Creative Assembly, phones served as save points scattered throughout the locations. Players associated them with approaching dangerous situations. Alvarez transferred this idea to the big screen.

«In the movie, you will see strategically placed phones. When you notice a phone, it means: get ready for something scary,» the director told Total Film. He added that this detail helps to structure the film, preparing the audience for intense scenes.

The first reviews from critics indicate that Alvarez has managed to create a quality horror film. «Alien: Romulus» could be the project that finally breaks the string of failed attempts to revive the «Alien» franchise.

In Ukrainian cinemas, «Alien: Romulus» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 15. For fans of the «Alien» universe, this is a great opportunity to see how the director has combined the classic elements of the franchise with innovative ideas inspired by video games.

